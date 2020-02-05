Gang-affiliated teen arrested in Christmas Eve murder

Koverias Garner

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Koverias Garner, also known as 'Juice,' has been arrested for the Christmas Eve murder of a Baton Rouge teen.

During the deadly home invasion and double-shooting, which occurred off Millerville Road, on Turret Drive, 17-year-old Gervonte Taplin was killed and his ten-year-old brother was also shot and injured.

Click here for WBRZ's original article on the fatal incident.

Deputies say Koverias is a member of a street gang known as "The 300" and was at odds with Taplin.

On the morning of the shooting, Koverias allegedly shot and killed Taplin, shot and injured the ten-year-old, stole Taplin's Sony Play Station 4 gaming console and then fled the scene.

Deputies say on Tuesday, Feb. 4 they were tipped off in regards to the gaming console, and told that it was sold to a business on College Drive.

Investigators followed up quickly, they went to the business and, using a still image from the store's video, were able to obtain a picture of Koverias as he attempted to sell the console.

Deputies say they were able to apprehend Koverias on the same day and while arresting him, they discovered he was in possession of a handgun.

According to an official document, after his arrest, Koverias admitted to his role in the aforementioned homicide/home invasion and identified himself as a member of the '300' street gang.

The teen was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a handgun (juvenile).