36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Game of Thrones' to get fan convention

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, June 21 2016 Jun 21, 2016 June 21, 2016 10:19 AM June 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

Trending News

NEW YORK - Fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will have the chance to immerse themselves in their favorite show next summer.
    
The show's fan site Watchers on the Wall said Tuesday it will host a three-day convention in Nashville, Tennessee, from June 30 to July 2, 2017. The agenda will include panels, performances, workshops, speeches and a chance to get autographs from and photos with people connected to the show.
    
Zack Luye, co-director of the fan site, said no detail will go unnoticed. The book series from George R.R. Martin began in 1996 and the TV adaptation is HBO's most popular program.
    
Organizers haven't announced who from the show will participate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days