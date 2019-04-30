81°
'Game of Thrones' actors sent well wishes to hospice patient

2 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 4:53 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Actors from "Game of Thrones" have sent greetings and well wishes to an 88-year-old hospice patient in Rhode Island.
  
The Providence Journal reports that Claire Walton's caretakers at HopeHealth in Providence reached out to the cast.
  
HopeHealth says 10 actors sent messages, including Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, and also Miltos Yerolemou and Josef Altin.

  
Walton, a lifelong Rhode Islander, wanted to watch the third episode of the show's final season before she died. It aired Sunday, with a long-awaited battle scene.
  
HopeHealth says Walton watched the episode. She died Monday afternoon.
  
The hospice care provider posted a Facebook video of Walton watching the video messages.
  
HBO's epic-fantasy show set a ratings record Sunday night.
