66°
Latest Weather Blog
Game of the Week: Denham Springs high-powered offense buries Prairieville
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs picked up its fourth straight district win Friday night over Prairieville.
The Yellowjackets offense was on fire all night en route to 51-13 win over the Hurricanes.
Denham Springs quarterback Da'Jean Golmond tossed a handful of first half touchdowns, starting with a pass to Hayden Ray in the first quarter to make it a 10-0 game.
Prairieville's Skylar Kelly would answer right back with a long rushing touchdown, but Golmond and the Yellowjackets owned the second quarter. Golmond found his brother Da'Sean for two touchdowns and Trey Seals for another.
Denham Springs is now 6-2 this season and 4-1 in district play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Highway officials set to reopen US 51 near Smitty's explosion site; La....
-
Friday's Health Report: Technology transforms radiation treatment for cancer patients
-
Lawmakers trying to push back election dates face opposition
Sports Video
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...