Galvez area fight escalates into stabbing; 19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges

Gage Schouest

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Galvez man on charges of attempted murder.

According to APSO, it was just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 30, when deputies were dispatched to a nearby hospital in response to reports of someone who had been stabbed.

As deputies investigated the incident, they learned that, 19-year-old Gage Schouest had gotten into a fight with a juvenile victim. The fight escalated to the point of Schouest brandishing a knife and stabbing the youth.

The youngster was treated for moderate injuries at a nearby hospital.

Schouest was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.