48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Galvez area fight escalates into stabbing; 19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges

4 hours 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, December 01 2020 Dec 1, 2020 December 01, 2020 6:25 AM December 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Gage Schouest

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Galvez man on charges of attempted murder.

According to APSO, it was just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 30, when deputies were dispatched to a nearby hospital in response to reports of someone who had been stabbed.

As deputies investigated the incident, they learned that, 19-year-old Gage Schouest had gotten into a fight with a juvenile victim. The fight escalated to the point of Schouest brandishing a knife and stabbing the youth.

The youngster was treated for moderate injuries at a nearby hospital.

Schouest was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days