93°
Latest Weather Blog
Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.
Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions. The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month.
The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park. An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.
Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers, making it the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA to provide funding to religious organizations following natural disasters
-
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in...
-
Back in session: Students gearing up for start of school year
-
Construction officially halted on controversial housing complex in Watson
-
Neighborhood wanderer receiving mental treatment; Sheriff's office pursuing arrest