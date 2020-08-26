87°
Gains for tech nudge S&P 500 slightly higher in early trade

Wednesday, August 26 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Most stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 set its latest record high, but gains from several big technology comanies and other stocks nudged the index slightly higher in the early going.

Salesforce.com soared more than 17% after reporting quarterly results late Tuesday that blew past analysts’ expectations.

The standout report for the company came a day after it was tapped to be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Traders were encouraged to see that orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July for the third straight monthly gain.

Treasury yields rose.

