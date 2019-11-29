Gabrielle Union supported by fellow celebrities following controversial AGT exit

Gabrielle Union Photo: ABC

Numerous celebrities are speaking out against America’s Got Talent and throwing their support behind the show's recently ousted actress, Gabrielle Union.

Earlier this week, Variety published a report alleging Union was fired after urging the show’s producers to notify human resources about an incident involving a racist joke. The publication also claimed producers chastised her choice of hairstyles, saying they were “too black.”

A number of celebrities have weighed in on Union’s controversial exit to show they fully support their fellow actress.

Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy, for example, posted the following message on her twitter account, "Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it's okay… I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage."

Debra Messing of Will and Grace, also spoke out via social media, saying, "Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become 'difficult,' when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved."

And Jameela Jamil, star of The Good Place, tweeted, “"I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network. I stand with @itsgabrielleu."

Union is an actress, activist, and author who became known for her supporting roles in 1990’s movies such as She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You before landing starring roles on the big screen and eventually receiving an NAACP Image Award.