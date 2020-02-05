Future Tigers make their final decisions on National Signing Day

Photo: USA Today

Baton Rouge - LSU began National Signing Day with the signing of Alex Adams, The Advocate reports that the three-star wide receiver from Mississippi chose LSU.

Hold That Tiger!



Welcome to the family, Alex Adams! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AwXD6VtGnY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 5, 2020

But the Tigers lost McKinley Jackson, on Wednesday morning the four-star defensive tackle decided to go with Texas A&M instead of LSU.

Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson chooses Texas A&M over #LSU and others.



Jackson was the top recruit in Mississippi and the nation's No. 9-ranked DT per 247Sports.



One of the two big targets LSU had today. What will 5-star DT Jordan Burch do?https://t.co/nkAfpgpUG8 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 5, 2020

The Advocate also reports that RB Kevontre Bradford, of Dallas, is poised to sign with LSU.