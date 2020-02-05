74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Future Tigers make their final decisions on National Signing Day

2 hours 56 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 February 05, 2020 9:58 AM February 05, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

Baton Rouge - LSU began National Signing Day with the signing of Alex Adams, The Advocate reports that the three-star wide receiver from Mississippi chose LSU.

But the Tigers lost McKinley Jackson, on Wednesday morning the four-star defensive tackle decided to go with Texas A&M instead of LSU. 

The Advocate also reports that RB Kevontre Bradford, of Dallas, is poised to sign with LSU.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days