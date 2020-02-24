70°
Future soldiers to take first-ever oath of enlistment from space

Source: WBRZ
NASA astronaut U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan participates in extravehicular activity with NASA Astronaut Christina Koch, Oct. 11, 2019, to upgrade the International Space Station’s solar array batteries. (NASA astronaut Christina Koch)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The U.S. Army Recruiting Command will collaborate with NASA and Space Center Houston to host the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11:50 a.m. CST. 

Col. Andrew Morgan, NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Soldier, will administer the oath from the International Space Station to more than 850 Future Soldiers who will participate at more than 130 locations across the country. 

Morgan will conduct a question-and-answer session with new enlistees at Space Center Houston and multiple venues from across the country after the ceremony. 

The Army is a high-tech force in need of innovative individuals to lead us into the future. Space-enabled systems will continue to be a key component in Army operations.

Only 29 percent of America's youth meet the minimum qualifications to serve as a Soldier. Those who meet the requirements and are selected to serve receive top-notch technical training and education in more than 150 career fields. Almost a third of those careers are in STEM-related fields.

Click here for more information.

