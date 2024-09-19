78°
Future service dogs head to college as they train with students
BATON ROUGE - Ten eight-week-old puppies are headed to college as they begin their journey to help change the life of children, adults and veterans with disabilities.
The pups arrived in the capitol city this evening to begin training to become future service dogs.
They will be paired with students from LSU and Tulane for two years as part of a partnership with the non-profit canine companions.
Once they complete their early training, they will be transferred to professional trainers before being paired with an individual with disabilities.
