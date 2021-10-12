Future of NOLA's former Six Flags site veers towards water park, hotel plans

Abandoned Six Flags theme park in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The former Six Flags/Jazzland site now has a future carved out.

Though recently retired Saints Star Drew Brees and his business partners had their eyes on the location, it looks like their group will not be steering the site through a reconstruction effort.

Instead, Bayou Phoenix’s proposal to build a water park and hotel at the location has been approved, WWL-TV reports.

But Brees’ group, Kiernan West LLC and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1, has not been left out in the cold.

Brees and his partners will be provided with the opportunity to construct an alternate city site for their project, which includes plans for an urban farm, a series of educational centers, as well as a transportation and logistics hub.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her approval of the decision and anticipation of what the future will bring in regards to both projects.

“This is a huge win for our city,” said Cantrell. "We’re going to get a win-win. Two major projects for New Orleans East.”

Cantrell explained that a development team will partner with Kiernan West on its project and that the city will work shoulder to shoulder with both Bayou Phoenix on the former Six Flags site and the Kiernan West on its alternative project.

She added that at this time, the city has not made any financial commitments in relation to either of the projects.

The former Jazzland site was created in 2000 and abandoned in 2005 due to Hurricane Katrina.

The abandoned theme park has since been used as a location for the filming of several Hollywood productions, including Jurassic World, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.