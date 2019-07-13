Future neighborhood clinic destined for former Jeep dealership property

Image: zillow.com

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has purchased property located in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard, formerly the Brian Harris Jeep dealership, with preliminary plans to construct a new neighborhood clinic.

OLOL says neighborhood clinics are designed to bring healthcare directly to patients in the community, filling gaps in coverage that have opened up as traditional healthcare venues close or limit services. These clinics offer combined services that allow patients to seek out the proper care in a more convenient setting.

“Patients have responded to the availability of neighborhood clinics and urgent care in our community, using these locations for non-emergency walk-in care as opposed to local ERs. The Florida Boulevard property is ideal and helps us create additional access to care in a new, modern, and efficient-design environment,” said Scott Wester, chief executive officer, Our Lady of the Lake.

The new property spans more than six acres and was bought for $750,000. Our Lady of the Lake says they’ll share more details about the property on Florida Boulevard when plans are complete.