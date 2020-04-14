Future healthcare workers celebrate graduation from LSU via drive-by party

Sydney and Taylor Lahasky Photo: Babineaux Family Dentistry/Facebook

IBERIA PARISH - Louisianians are used to adapting to changing circumstances.

In a state that's known for its ever-fluctuating weather and array of cultures, as residents ride out the global pandemic caused by novel coronavirus, they continue to do what they've always done- adapt.

According to KATC, adapt is exactly what two LSU students did when they, understandably, wanted a graduation party.

The two students, Taylor and Sidney Lahasky, happen to be twins. Taylor is graduating from Medical School and Sidney from Dental School.

As much as the sisters wanted to share the joy of graduating with friends and family, they didn't want to expose loved ones to COVID-19 or catch it themselves.

So, the Lahasky family set up a drive-by graduation party that turned out to be exactly what the twins needed.

On Monday, well-wishers drove by their home handing them gifts and honking their horns.

Taylor received her diploma by email on Monday.

Her family says she'll be leaving for residency on July 1 and they even held a mock-graduation ceremony for her outside.

Sydney will begin her dental practice in June.

"Med School is kind of a grueling process to say the least and to know to have all that support who's helped me get to where I am today to be all in one place was just a dream come true honestly," Taylor Lahasky said.

As social distancing practices become the new normal, drive-by events and parties like the Lahasy's are gaining popularity.

But what makes theirs unique is the fact that it was on behalf of two future healthcare workers who, despite the current world situation, are brave enough to join fellow medical practitioners on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 and other illnesses.