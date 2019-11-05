Latest Weather Blog
Furry fan interrupts Monday night NFL game, eludes capture and dazzles crowd
NEW JERSEY - A new player took to the field during Monday’s Cowboys vs. Giants game. The player quickly gained popularity due to his quick moves, stealth, and sleek mane of black fur.
The new player was an incredibly brave black cat who delayed the game by scampering all over MetLife Stadium.
According to CNN, players and coaches simply stood on the sidelines during the second quarter, watching as the cat zigzagged across the turf, successfully avoiding the state trooper who was trying to capture it.
ESPN commentator, Joe Tessitore praised the ‘new player’ saying, “He has great lateral movement.” And, Westwood One Sports radio announcer Kevin Harlan offered listeners a play-by-play of what was happening while the cat darted around the field.
AUDIO: There was a cat on the field. @Kevinharlan had the #MNF call for us.— Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) November 5, 2019
It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4ShTBVaYRZ
Eventually, the slick feline ended his debut with a dramatic disappearance, slipping away into a dark tunnel and then vanishing into the night.
The game was a big win for the black cat and eventually for the Cowboys, who beat the Giants in a final score of 37-18.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unveiling of Plank Road revitalization plan
-
New Orleans-area murder suspect tracked to Baton Rouge, deputies fire shots during...
-
President Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama game this weekend
-
EBR mayor-president files lawsuit against St. George incorporation
-
Big early voter turnout going into gubernatorial runoff