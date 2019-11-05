Furry fan interrupts Monday night NFL game, eludes capture and dazzles crowd

Photo: CNN

NEW JERSEY - A new player took to the field during Monday’s Cowboys vs. Giants game. The player quickly gained popularity due to his quick moves, stealth, and sleek mane of black fur.

The new player was an incredibly brave black cat who delayed the game by scampering all over MetLife Stadium.

According to CNN, players and coaches simply stood on the sidelines during the second quarter, watching as the cat zigzagged across the turf, successfully avoiding the state trooper who was trying to capture it.

ESPN commentator, Joe Tessitore praised the ‘new player’ saying, “He has great lateral movement.” And, Westwood One Sports radio announcer Kevin Harlan offered listeners a play-by-play of what was happening while the cat darted around the field.

AUDIO: There was a cat on the field. @Kevinharlan had the #MNF call for us.



It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4ShTBVaYRZ — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) November 5, 2019

Eventually, the slick feline ended his debut with a dramatic disappearance, slipping away into a dark tunnel and then vanishing into the night.

The game was a big win for the black cat and eventually for the Cowboys, who beat the Giants in a final score of 37-18.