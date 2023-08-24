Latest Weather Blog
Funeral services set for slain deputy, daughter
BRUSLY - Funeral services are scheduled for a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy and her daughter who were killed following an argument with a neighbor outside their home in Glynn.
Visitation for 42-year-old Donna LeBlanc, and 20-year-old Carli LeBlanc, will be from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brusly High School gym.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres says 29-year-old Gregory Phillips knocked on the door of the LeBlancs' home Tuesday. Carli LeBlanc stepped out onto the porch, locking her 9-year-old sister inside. Donna LeBlanc arrived shortly thereafter and got into an argument with Phillips.
At some point, Torres says LeBlanc and Phillips exchanged gunfire. He says Phillips then shot Carli Leblanc, tried but couldn't get inside the home and subsequently shot himself.
