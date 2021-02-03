Latest Weather Blog
Funeral services for Sgt. Charles Dotson to be held Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Family and friends of Sgt. Charles Dotson, a respected member of the Baton Rouge Police Department, are honoring his life of service during a Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning funeral at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.
Dotson passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19 on Jan. 24 at the age of 58.
A native of Maringouin who eventually made Baton Rouge his home, Dotson served as a member of the United States Marine Corps for 27 years of service before retiring with the Officer Rank of First Sergeant.
He began his law enforcement career in Iberville Parish before joining the Baton Rouge Police Department, where he served in various capacities. His most recent promotion occurred in 2017 when he advanced to Sergeant within the Violent Crimes Unit at Louisiana State Police Headquarters.
Family and friends are commemorating the beloved Sergeant's life during a visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 12:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA 70757.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. Religious services will begin at 10 a.m. at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Interment will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, 10500 Church Street, Maringouin, LA 70757.
Dotson is survived by his loving wife, Anita Dotson; one son, Charles V. Dotson; a nephew, Ivan J. Stewart, whom he helped to raise, as well as a host of other family members.
