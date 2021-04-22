65°
Funeral service for LSU student Kori Gauthier to take place Saturday
OPELOUSAS - As communities across Louisiana continue to mourn the loss of 18-year-old Kori Gauthier, an LSU student who was confirmed dead on April 14, Gauthier's family is uniting to find closure and honor the beloved young woman's life.
A 10:30 a.m. funeral service will be held in Opelousas at Our Savior's Church.
Gauthier is survived by her parents, three brothers and two sisters, as well as a number of cherished relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather.
According to the full obituary, those who wish to share words of comfort with the family can do so on Gauthier's Permanent Life Tribute Page, which can be accessed here.