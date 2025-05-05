Funeral plans announced for 20-year-old who died after Denham Springs hit-and-run

DENHAM SPRINGS - The funeral for a woman who died after injuries she sustained from a March hit-and-run has been scheduled.

Jody Mann's visitation will be on May 24 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Road from 10 a.m. to noon, when the funeral will begin.

"Jody had an unwavering passion for helping others, which was evident in everything she did. She dedicated her life to making a difference, and her final act of love was to become an organ donor, giving the precious gift of life to those in desperate need. Through her selflessness, she saved numerous lives and contributed to vital pancreatic research, leaving an indelible mark on the world," Mann's obituary reads.

Mann, 20, died April 16 in the hospital after she was struck while walking down the street in Denham Springs on March 29. Troopers later arrested Brandon Chenevert on charges including felony hit and run, negligent injuring and obstruction of justice. After Mann died, Chenevert was booked again, on a negligent homicide charge.

Mann's family asks that people "consider the gift of organ donation, as she exemplified the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of many."

Mann's family also asked that funeral attendees do not wear black.

"Casual clothes such as jeans are okay. Jody would have wanted everyone to be comfortable, she hated dressing up," her mother Holly Crow said, who added that the family is still raising money through a GoFundMe.

A butterfly release will also be held after the service.