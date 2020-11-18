Funeral for teen whose apparent drowning death is being investigated will be held Saturday

LAFAYETTE - As authorities continue to investigate the events leading up to the apparent drowning death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles, a Lafayette teen, family and friends will be holding memorial services for Charles on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

The service, which is open to the public, will take place at the West St. Mary Civic Center, located at 1472 LA-318 in Jeanerette.

“We are hurting right now and will continue to hurt. But, Saturday, we will come together and finally be able to mourn,” said Celina Charles, family spokesperson.

Charles was found dead in a cane field in the small community of Loreauville, south of Lafayette, between New Iberia and Morgan City.

The latest results from an independent, out-of-state autopsy authorized by his family showed "no evidence of trauma or natural disease" but did not determine the manner of his death, according to the report released Monday.

Iberia Parish Coroner Carl Ditch and his office previously wrote in a Nov. 13 autopsy that Charles likely drowned and that muddy water was found in his airways. The coroner made a point to note it appeared no injuries were sustained before death.

Though both coroner's reports suggest drowning, they each also state that the manner of death is still pending toxicology and other test results.

The teenager’s family has been vocal in pushing for more transparency in the death investigation, and their efforts have been supported by many in the south Louisiana community.

The Saturday morning funeral's order of service will include tributes from family members, clergy, and advocates that have worked with the family. And funeral organizers say masks must be worn by all in attendance.