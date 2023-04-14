Funeral for fallen trooper moved to larger venue

57°
7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 26 2015
CALCASIEU PARISH - Louisiana State Police say there was been a change of venue for Trooper Steven Vincent Friday funeral service due to the amount of people expected to attend the service.

According to LSP, the service will remain on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., but will be moved to the larger Lake Charles Civic Center Rosa Hart Theater in order to accommodate what should be a large turn-out.

Vincent was fatally shot Sunday as he tried to help an apparently stranded driver. The shooter, Kevin Daigle, faces murder charges. On Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Daigle was also booked in connection with second-degree murder in the death of his roommate, 54-year-old Blake Brewer of Moss Bluff.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal earlier this week announced his intention to attend the funeral.

