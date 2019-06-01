86°
Funeral arrangments announced for EBR deputy that died of heart failure in crash

Saturday, June 01 2019
BATON ROUGE- The funeral arrangements have been set for deputy Steven Dewayne Whitstine, who died of heart failure just moments before a car crash.

Visitation for Whitstine will be held June 3rd at First Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and June 4th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral will also be at First Baptist Church on June 4th at 11 a.m.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Port Hudson-Pride Road, west of LA 19.

Investigators believe Whitstine was on his way to work in Zachary at the time of the crash. Though it was initially thought the crash killed him, an autopsy report revealed Friday that Whitstine's death was actually caused by "Congestive Heart Failure due to Dilated Cardiomyopathy," which is likely what caused his vehicle to run off the roadway.

