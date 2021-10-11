82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements set for state trooper killed in weekend crime spree

1 hour 17 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 5:33 PM October 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in a deadly crime spree over the weekend, will be laid to rest this coming weekend. 

There will be a visitation on Friday and then a visitation Saturday, followed by a funeral mass. 

Visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Trending News

Funeral mass on Saturday, October 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days