84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements set for state trooper killed in weekend crime spree

47 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 5:33 PM October 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in a deadly crime spree over the weekend, will be laid to rest this coming weekend. 

There will be a visitation on Friday and then a visitation Saturday, followed by a funeral mass. 

Visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Trending News

Funeral mass on Saturday, October 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days