Funeral arrangements set for state trooper killed in weekend crime spree
BATON ROUGE - Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in a deadly crime spree over the weekend, will be laid to rest this coming weekend.
There will be a visitation on Friday and then a visitation Saturday, followed by a funeral mass.
Visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Funeral mass on Saturday, October 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809
