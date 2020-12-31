Funeral arrangements set for Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications

BATON ROUGE - A funeral service for Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been scheduled for the first weekend of the new year.

Letlow’s service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 2, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe.

The late congressman-elect, 41, died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport from COVID-19 complications.

The funeral service will include strict COVID-19 restrictions. All guests will be required to wear a mask. For those who cannot attend may do so virtually as North Monroe Baptist plans to livestream the service from its social media sites, according to Monroe's News Star.

Letlow is survived by his wife Julia and their two children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 1.

The Letlow family issued the following statement Thursday:

"We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early, and with far too much promise, but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to making a real difference in this world. The incredible outpouring of support from across our community, state, and country is a testament to how many lives Luke impacted through his friendship, leadership and genuine goodness. Luke had a servant's heart, and that was evident in every conversation he had, with people of every walk of life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received, and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind."