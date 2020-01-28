48°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements set for Lafayette teen killed in robbery
LAFAYETTE - Matthew Carter, a Comeaux High student who succumbed to injuries sustained in a Jan. 18 robbery, will be remembered during funeral and visitation services on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Carter's family announced that visitation will begin Wednesday at David Funeral Home (316 Youngsville Hwy) in Lafayette with services continuing on Thursday.
Full funeral services will be held at The Bayou Church (2234 Kaliste Saloom Road) in Lafayette at 11 a.m..
Burial will be at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Classes canceled at Lake Elementary due to Monday night fire
-
In wake of declining sales, no plans for Bayou Country Superfest to...
-
Location for new Mississippi River bridge could be four years away
-
GOVERNMENT ST ROUNDABOUT
-
Accused killers still awaiting trial in Baton Rouge couple's 2015 murder