Funeral arrangements set for Lafayette teen killed in robbery

By: WBRZ Staff
Matthew Carter Photo: Mustang 107.1

LAFAYETTE - Matthew Carter, a Comeaux High student who succumbed to injuries sustained in a Jan. 18 robbery, will be remembered during funeral and visitation services on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Carter's family announced that visitation will begin Wednesday at David Funeral Home (316 Youngsville Hwy) in Lafayette with services continuing on Thursday.

Full funeral services will be held at The Bayou Church (2234 Kaliste Saloom Road) in Lafayette at 11 a.m.. 

Burial will be at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville.  

