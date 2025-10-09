86°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements set for Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley after fatal shooting
GONZALES — Funeral arrangements have been set for Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley, who died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine earlier this week.
Riley's funeral is Monday, Oct. 13, at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m. Immediately following the services, there will be a 21-gun salute, taps and final call to honor Riley.
Riley's fellow deputy, Brett Stassi Jr., was also shot in the shooting and is still recovering from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march...
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers