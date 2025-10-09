Funeral arrangements set for Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley after fatal shooting

GONZALES — Funeral arrangements have been set for Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley, who died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine earlier this week.

Riley's funeral is Monday, Oct. 13, at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales.

A public viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m. Immediately following the services, there will be a 21-gun salute, taps and final call to honor Riley.

Riley's fellow deputy, Brett Stassi Jr., was also shot in the shooting and is still recovering from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot Monday.