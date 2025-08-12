89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements set for BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth

1 hour 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 12 2025 Aug 12, 2025 August 12, 2025 3:17 PM August 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The funeral arrangements for the late Baton Rouge Police Department Sergeant Caleb Eisworth have been announced.

The sergeant's visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Istrouma Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at noon. He will be buried at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park after the service.

Eisworth passed away Sunday morning after a 49-day fight against injuries he suffered when a man allegedly intentionally rammed into the sergeant with his truck on Joor Road

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days