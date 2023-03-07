Funeral arrangements; processional route set for slain EBRSO deputy

BATON ROUGE – Funeral arrangements are set for an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who was killed on Saturday.

Sergeant Shawn Anderson was killed outside of an O'Neal Lane hair salon while he was investigating a reported rape. He struggled with another man and was shot.

Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 23.



Funeral services will immediately follow visitation.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Offices located downtown on St. Louis Street and on Jimmy Wedell Drive will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m.



The processional route for Sgt. Anderson is as follows and can also be found by clicking here:



Highland Rd (LA 42) to Airline Hwy. (US 61) turning northbound



Airline Hwy northbound entering I-12 Eastbound



I-12 Eastbound to Walker N. Rd. (LA 447) turning northbound



Walker N. Rd. to Courtney Rd. turning eastbound



Courtney Rd. to N. Corbin (LA 449) turning northbound



N. Corbin (LA 449) crossing Weiss Rd. (LA 63) and continuing onto LA 449 northbound.



The procession will end at the intersection of LA 449 and Hwy 16









