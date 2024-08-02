93°
Funeral arrangements made for victims of Tickfaw River boat crash

Friday, August 02 2024
SPRINGFIELD - Funeral arrangements have been made for the two victims in a Tickfaw River boat crash Sunday.

Visitation for the celebration of Chase Sharkey's life will take place on Saturday, August 3 at First Baptist Church of Amite from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m.; Thuy Gustin's visitation will take place Sunday, August 4 at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home in Hammond.

Additionally, two surviving victims have GoFundMe's to help with their recovery. Those links can be accessed here and here.

