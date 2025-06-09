Funeral arrangements announced for local pastor who died Sunday

PLAQUEMINE - The funeral arrangements for Father Gregory J. Daigle, who died after taking ill during mass Sunday, have been announced.

Daigle's services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 11 a.m..

Daigle was a member of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, who asks asks the public to pray for Father Daigle, his family and all who mourn his loss.