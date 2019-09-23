Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Mandeville Police Captain

MANDEVILLE- The funerals arrangements have been announced for fallen Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr.

The funeral service will be held at the Castine Center 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, Louisiana on Friday, September 27 at noon, and is open to the public.

Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9 a.m., until funeral time. A police procession will follow the funeral services.

Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden 450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.

The time of the graveside service is tentative.

Mandeville Police Capt. Vincent “Vinny” Liberto, Jr., was killed during a police chase earlier this month in St. Tammany Parish.