44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements announced for Carley McCord

1 hour 24 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 December 30, 2019 9:21 PM December 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements for Louisiana sports reporter, Carley McCord, have been announced. 

McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger, was one of five killed Saturday in a plane crash in Lafayette.

McCord's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge. 

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass. 

A memorial service will follow the mass in the church parish hall. 

In lieu of flowers, McCord's family asks for donations to be made to a scholarship in Carley's name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days