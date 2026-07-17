Funeral announced for deputy U.S. Marshal killed during Alexandria arrest

ALEXANDRIA — The funeral for a deputy U.S. Marshal killed during an arrest attempt in Alexandria was announced on Friday.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson was shot and killed as law enforcement attempted to arrest 48-year-old Clarence A. Frazier Jr. after he missed a court date for a sexual battery charge.

Officials say Frazier barricaded himself in his bedroom and fired at them, hitting Hanson, who later died from his injuries. Frazier then stayed in a standoff with law enforcement in his bedroom until he was taken into custody.

The memorial service for Hanson will take place at The Pentecostals of Alexandria Church on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those paying their respects are encouraged to park on the side of the northbound service road parallel to MacArthur Drive.