Fundraisers announced for family of officer struck along Joor Road

BATON ROUGE — Two fundraisers are coming up to support the family of Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, who remains in critical condition after being struck by a car along Joor Road earlier this month.

The first is the Sgt. Caleb Eisworth Benefit Concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at The Basin. Tickets will cost $10 at the door, but additional donations are welcome.

The following five bands will be featured:

- Rae & The Soulshakers from 4 to 5 p.m.

- The Ian Webster Duo from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

- Threat Level Midnight from 7 to 8 p.m.

- The Bad Sandys Trio from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

- Brian and the Bandits at 10 p.m.

The event will also have food and drinks for sale, raffles and a silent auction for two VIP tickets to the Boots on the Bayou festival in October.

The second fundraiser will be hosted by Louisiana Office Solutions Co., a company partly owned Sgt. Eisworth's wife.

LOSCO will sell $10 "chicken sensation salads" on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The salads will be made up of romaine lettuce, chopped chicken breast, homemade sensation dressing on the side and a roll.

The company asks that anyone who wants a plate to reserve them by emailing eisworthfundraiser@gmail.com. Pickup confirmation and instructions will come with the order. Payment can be made by cash only.