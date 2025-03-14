Latest Weather Blog
Fundraiser started by family of Scotlandville teenager who was shot getting off bus
BATON ROUGE — A fundraiser has been started by the family of 17-year-old Anthony Robinson, the Scotlandville High School student who died after he was shot while getting off a bus.
Robinson's aunt, Janice Cornish, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the services to honor the teenager after he was shot and killed at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue.
In the GoFundMe post, Cornish spoke about how devastating this is for the family, especially her sister.
"Anthony was her only child, her entire world, and this shattered her," she said.
Family, friends, and community leaders also attended a memorial on Friday to pay respect and celebrate the memory of the teenager.
Trending News
Anyone looking for more information on the fundraiser or to donate, visit the family's GoFundMe page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported