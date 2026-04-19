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Fundraiser held for St. George firefighter battling cancer on Saturday
ST. GEORGE — Azalea Lakes Veterinary Clinic, along with the St. George Fire Department, hosted a fundraiser Saturday morning to help a St. George firefighter fight cancer.
St. George firefighter Bryan Coppola was recently diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
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The fundraiser was held at Azalea Lakes Veterinary Clinic and featured local vendors, a pet wash, a bounce house, plate lunches, raffles, two rescues with multiple puppies for adoption and more.
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