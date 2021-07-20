Fully vaccinated Covid patient still supports getting the shot

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Health Department reports about 2,000 fully vaccinated people contracted Covid. Many "breakthrough" patients tell WBRZ if they could go back they would still get the shot.

As the Delta variant spreads throughout the community, some who thought they were protected with either Moderna, Pfizer or J & J were caught by surprise.

"I wish my odds were this good playing lottery," said Guy Faulstich over Zoom from quarantine in his home.

Faulstich got the Pfizer vaccine in April. Three months later, after a trip to Las Vegas, he tested positive.

"I don't want to say I feel disappointed I got it. Like I said, it's not 100% proof against Covid. I still am glad I got it because it did lessen my symptoms," Faulstich said.

Faulstich is not alone. According to the LDH, across the state there have been 2,175 vaccine breakthrough cases. That is .1% of the fully vaccinated population, of that 125 hospitalized where 28 died. Stephen Mumford at Baton Rouge General says, for the rest of the breakthrough cases, they experience minor symptoms.

"Most of the positives that we are seeing for patients that had the vaccine are ambulatory outpatients cases that don't require hospitalization. We've had a small handful of people that had to be hospitalized that had the vaccine," said Mumford.

He adds that breakthrough cases are inevitable.

"Just like any vaccine, you are not deemed completely immune when you get it, but the reality is from the data we've seen, the best chance you have to fight this virus is to get the vaccine," said Mumford.

For Faulstich, while on quarantine he posted to Tik Tok about his experience, saying his symptoms are minor. Day four since his positive test and he's dealing with congestion, loss of taste and smell, telling WBRZ, if he could go back, he'd get vaccinated again.

"I think it's such a small percentage of who's vaccinated that is getting Covid, that it's still the right way to go to get vaccinated to protect yourself from not getting Covid. It also lessens the symptoms and longevity of it once you do get it or if you do get it," said Faulstich.

WBRZ reached out to LDH for a breakdown of the vaccines taken in those cases. They said they do track it but declined to release that information.