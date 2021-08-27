Full list of school/office closures amid Hurricane Ida

Officials may announce school closures in multiple parishes in preparation for poor weather conditions as Hurricane approaches Louisiana.

Check back regularly; we'll update this list as schools and other local entities announce closures.

**************

Public school closures Monday:

East Baton Rouge

Livingston Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

**************

Colleges/Universities closures:

*Southeastern Louisiana University

All locations of Southeastern will close beginning midnight Saturday night and remain closed through Monday, Aug. 30.

*Baton Rouge Community College

BRCC will close Friday at 1 p.m., to allow students and employees to prepare for the storm. All Friday afternoon classes and activities scheduled after 1p.m. and throughout the weekend will be canceled due to the severe weather threatening the Gulf Coast.

*Southern University

Will close Friday at 3 p.m. and remain closed on Monday.

*LSU

LSU will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30. All weekend events and activities on campus will be cancelled, all campus facilities will be closed, and all classes and activities scheduled for Monday—whether in-person or virtual—are cancelled.

**************

Parish and State offices/facilities:

*Thibodaux Police Department

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Ida, Thibodaux Police Department Administrative Offices will close at 12:00 p.m. (Noon Today) Friday, August 27, 2021.

*Baton Rouge COVID-19 community testing Sites

Community-based testing and vaccine sites operated by the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana Army National Guard will close early Friday in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Ida.

Sites south of Interstate 10 will close at noon with the following exceptions:

-Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge: Vaccines only, closing at 2 p.m.

-Kermit's Mother-in-Law Lounge, New Orleans: Vaccines only, beginning at 12 p.m. and closing at 3 p.m.

All sites in Regions 6 (Cenla), 7 (Northwest), 8 (Northeast) and 9 (Northshore) will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

*Ascension Parish Court and 23rd Judicial District Court

The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Monday, August 30.

*Multiple Louisiana State Park locations (listed below)

Louisiana State Parks will close multiple state park recreation sites and state historic sites to visitors ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Ida. These facilities will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

State Parks Closing:

-Bayou Segnette State Park; Westwego

-Bogue Chitto State Park; Franklinton

-Chicot State Park; Ville Platte

-Cypremort Point State Park; Cypremort Point

-Fairview-Riverside State Park; Madisonville

-Fontainebleau State Park; Mandeville

-Grand Isle State Park; Grand Isle

-Lake Fausse Point State Park; St. Martinville

-Palmetto Island State Park; Abbeville

-St. Bernard State Park; Braithwaite

-Tickfaw State Park; Springfield

State Historic Sites Closing:

-Audubon State Historic Site; St. Francisville

-Centenary State Historic Site; Jackson

-Locust Grove State Historic Site; St. Francisville

-Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site; St. Martinville

-Port Hudson State Historic Site; Jackson

-Rosedown State Historic Site; St. Francisville

**************