Full list of curfews issued across south Louisiana during Hurricane Ida

Throughout south Louisiana, curfews have been issued due to the threat posed by Hurricane Ida; a list of regional curfews can be found below:

Ascension Parish

Parish-wide curfew in effect from dusk Sunday to dawn Monday.

Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Officials have enacted a 4 p.m. curfew Sunday (8/29/2021) for all of Assumption Parish due to Hurricane Ida.

The curfew remains in effect until further notice and will not be lifted until first responders can assess storm damage.



Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish will put into place a curfew from dusk till dawn starting Sunday and continuing until it is safe for travel within the parish. Starting immediately our parish government is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for lower / flood prone areas of the parish.

East Baton Rouge Parish



Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has implemented a curfew for East Baton Rouge Parish beginning at dusk Sunday, August 29 and continuing until dawn Monday, August 30.



Officials say all final preparations need to be completed immediately.

Additionally, those in need of shelter should call 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211.

East Baton Rouge Parish has opened at shelter at the F. G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s Campus.

East Feliciana Parish

East Feliciana Parish will be under a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, August 30. Officials say all residents should stay off the roads.

Iberia Parish

A curfew for Iberia Parish including Delcambre, Loreauville, and New Iberia beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am the following morning and continuing during those same time periods on each day thereafter until rescinded or terminated.

Lafourche Parish

A 6 p.m. parish-wide curfew that will continue until further notice while the storm passes.

Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are issuing a curfew in Livingston Parish beginning Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Weather and road conditions will be evaluated in the morning to determine if the curfew should be lifted or extended.

Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew. We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the upmost importance.

Plaquemines Parish

The parish has a nightly curfew from sunset until sunrise in the areas under a mandatory evacuation. This includes the entire eastbank of the parish and parts of its westbank.

St. James Parish

There is a parish-wide curfew beginning at 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 29th and continuing through sunup tomorrow morning. This curfew will not impact those traveling to or from work.

Residents are asked to remain off of roadways and to continue sheltering where you are in order to remain safe as Hurricane Ida continues to move further inland and high winds begin to impact our areas.

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish residents have issued a 5 p.m. curfew that will begin Sunday and continue until 12 noon Monday, August 30, 2021.

St. Mary Parish

Parish-wide curfew in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced a parish wide curfew starting at noon Sunday

Tangipahoa Parish

The Tangipahoa Parish Government has instituted a parish-wide curfew starting at 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, and continuing until 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30.

Vermilion Parish

The residents of Abbeville are under curfew Sunday 6:00 pm to 6am Monday

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish will be implementing a mandatory parish-wide curfew starting Sunday, August 29.

The curfew will be from dusk Sunday until dawn of Monday, August 30.

The curfew includes all municipalities (Port Allen, Brusly and Addis), as well as all of the unincorporated areas of the Parish.



Officials ask locals to stay off the roads and shelter in place.

West Feliciana Parish

Parish-wide curfew starting at 6 p.m. until noon Monday.

People traveling to and from work, medical and other emergency travel and transient traffic on Highways 61 and 10 will be exempt from the curfew.