Fugitive wanted in trail ride killing of Baton Rouge mom arrested, tied to multiple gang-related shootings

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man who's been on the run since the August 2020 killing of a Baton Rouge woman was captured this week after he allegedly committed another violent crime.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported 22-year-old Laqontre Deonte Turner was wanted for numerous warrants, including second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault by drive-by shooting for an incident that occurred on April 20 on Mashon Road.

Authorities said two suspects fired multiple rounds into a trailer where a woman and small children lived. Detectives were able to positively identify both suspects, including Turner and 19-year-old Arman Burnett Jr.

Authorities suspect the motive stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two local street gangs, "Jungle Life Mafia" and "La Familia."

Both Turner and Burnett were located in Tickfaw on April 26. Burnett was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of resisting an officer by flight on foot.

Turner was arrested on his outstanding warrant for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, as well as numerous felony warrants. Those warrants include second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

These charges stem from Turner's involvement in a shooting in Roseland that killed Zion Hutcherson, a 21-year-old mother from Baton Rouge. According to the sheriff's office, Zion was an innocent bystander who was struck by a bullet when the two gangs, "La Familia" and "Purple City Boys", exchanged fire in an open field where hundreds of people were gathered.

Officials say Turner has been on the run since the homicide, hiding out between Louisiana and Texas.

Also during the investigation, residential search warrants led to a drug and firearms bust at a an address tied to Turner along Woodhaven Road in Tickfaw. A large amount of illegal narcotics, heroin, drug paraphernalia, numerous firearms, and a large amount of cash were found in the home.

Deputies also found 100 grams of marijuana and a handgun inside a white Chevrolet Colorado that Turner used to flee from the authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation as several others were involved in the killing of Zion Hutcherson, according to the sheriff's office.