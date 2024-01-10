Fugitive wanted after standoff in Brusly

BRUSLY - Deputies in West Baton Rouge are looking for a fugitive after a standoff at an apartment complex along Paul Lane in Brusly.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the Special Response Team was at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Paul Lane. Deputies said 54-year-old Keith Franklin SR. was inside the complex wanted for felony charges, but refused to come out.

Deputies evacuated surrounding residents as the SRT worked to get Franklin SR. safely out of the complex.

Upon entering the apartment, Franklin SR. was not found.

Franklin SR. is wanted by Monroe Police Department for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of FRANKLIN SR. is urged to call your local law enforcement or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).