Fugitive real estate heir agrees to extradition from La.

Tuesday, December 22 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES - Prosecutors say fugitive real estate heir Robert Durst has agreed to be extradited from Louisiana to Los Angeles by mid-August to face a murder charge.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced Tuesday that prosecutors jointly filed an agreement with Durst and his attorneys for his return by Aug. 18. 

Durst had previously waived extradition.

Court filings show that Durst has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors on a weapons charge in New Orleans.

The weapons charge has kept Durst jailed in Louisiana since March. In Los Angeles, he's accused of killing friend and former spokeswoman Susan Berman. 

Durst's lawyers have said he is eager to prove he is innocent in Berman's death.

