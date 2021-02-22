71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fugitive led deputies on chase through Gonzales in stolen vehicle

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A man wanted on charges including attempted murder out of Terrebonne Parish was arrested over the weekend after he fled Ascension authorities in a stolen vehicle. 

The pursuit happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when deputies got word the stolen vehicle was stopped at a gas station in Gonzales. Both sheriff's deputies and Gonzales police chased the driver until he lost control and crashed near Airline Highway and LA 621.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tevin Jackson of Houma, ran away on foot but was later captured. When officers searched Jackson, they found heroin, methamphetamine and a weapon with a high-capacity magazine. 

Deputies learned he was also wanted by the Terrebonne's Sheriff's Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Ascension jail for possession of stolen property over $25,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic signal violation, driving on a divided highway, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.

