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Fugitive injured and taken to hospital after standoff with law enforcement in Alexandria

1 hour 1 minute 18 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 8:08 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA — A wanted fugitive was taken into custody after a shooting involving law enforcement in Alexandria around 3 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff's detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force were conducting an operation to arrest the fugitive on Rutland Road when the shooting occurred, according to police.

Deputies said, after a lengthy standoff, the suspect was injured and taken into custody. The suspect was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the FBI and Louisiana State Police.

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"The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into the assault of a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public," a spokesperson for the FBI said.

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