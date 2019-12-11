Fugitive in Texas police sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana

HOUSTON - Texas Authorities say a fugitive suspected of killing a police sergeant this week may be headed to Louisiana.

A statewide alert by the Texas Department of Public Safety was issued Wednesday evening searching for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson.

According to the bulletin, Henderson was last seen in Missouri City with a man named "Anthony." The two were spotted in a red Buick with a dark tint and a rear window busted out.

Authorities believe Henderson hit and Killed Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan on Tuesday.