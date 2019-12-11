43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fugitive in Texas police sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana

1 hour 30 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 December 11, 2019 9:05 PM December 11, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - Texas Authorities say a fugitive suspected of killing a police sergeant this week may be headed to Louisiana.

A statewide alert by the Texas Department of Public Safety was issued Wednesday evening searching for 21-year-old Tavores  Dewayne Henderson.

According to the bulletin, Henderson was last seen in Missouri City with a man named "Anthony." The two were spotted in a red Buick with a dark tint and a rear window busted out.

Authorities believe Henderson hit and Killed Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan on Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days