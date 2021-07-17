Fugitive arrested after responding to police department on Facebook

TULSA - A woman was arrested after commenting on a police department's Facebook page about a warrant for her arrest.

Tulsa Police Department posted their "Weekly Most Wanted" fugitive Wednesday that highlighted Lorraine Graves, a suspect in a murder case.

Lorraine was wanted in connection to the murder of Eric Graves earlier this year. Two other people, Jayden and Gabriel Hopson, were already arrested for the murder, but police were still searching for Graves.

Lorraine Graves commented on the post typing, "What's where's the reward money at."

Detectives arrested Graves the next day, July 15. Her bond is $500,000.