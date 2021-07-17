77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fugitive arrested after responding to police department on Facebook

4 hours 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, July 17 2021 Jul 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 6:15 PM July 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

TULSA - A woman was arrested after commenting on a police department's Facebook page about a warrant for her arrest.

Tulsa Police Department posted their "Weekly Most Wanted" fugitive Wednesday that highlighted Lorraine Graves, a suspect in a murder case.

Lorraine was wanted in connection to the murder of Eric Graves earlier this year. Two other people, Jayden and Gabriel Hopson, were already arrested for the murder, but police were still searching for Graves.

Lorraine Graves commented on the post typing, "What's where's the reward money at."

Trending News

Detectives arrested Graves the next day, July 15. Her bond is $500,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days