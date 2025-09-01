Latest Weather Blog
Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in intensive care after shooting, school says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida State linebacker is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family, the Seminoles said Monday.
Ethan Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman from Sanford, was in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital. He was shot Sunday evening while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU said in a statement. “Further updates will be provided as they are available.”
Trending News
Pritchard did not play in Florida State’s season opener, a 31-17 victory Saturday over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Records identify Baton Rouge man accused of weekend shooting that led to...
-
Holiday weekend Powerball lottery drawing worth $1 billion - see winning numbers...
-
Insurance attorney, New Orleans native talk importance of protecting property 20 years...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...
-
Driver shot in car, crashes into Smoothie King sign along Government Street